Homeless valedictorian from Tennessee gets $3 million in scholarships

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN Newsource) - Becoming homeless your senior year in high school is the kind of thing that can really throw your future for a loop. It happened to one Tennessee teen but he stayed focused, graduated valedictorian and was offered millions of dollars in scholarships.

Raleigh Egypt High School graduate Tupac Mosley says his goal was to receive $1 million in college scholarships.

The high school valedictorian says he was shocked after surpassing his goal and getting accepted into more than 40 colleges.

"When I heard that I got $3 million, I was more than elated," Mosley said.

He's living in a cabin now but is prepared to move into a permanent home.

"After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21 of this year," Mosley said. "So we went to different homes so far and we were blessed to have For the Kingdom."

For the Kingdom is a camping site and nonprofit organization that helps lead urban children and teens in Memphis in the right direction.

Mosley says if it wasn't for the director allowing him and his family to stay here, college may have not been an option.

He says the biggest challenge through all of that was time management.

"This is still during the most stressful part of my senior year, doing essays."

The student managed to keep a 4.3 GPA.

On Sunday during his graduation speech, he thanked his principal and teachers for believing in him.

"Everything that you poured into me was worth $3 million and counting," Mosley said.

His message to people who counted him out?

"Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you're going through, be a mountain that you can't climb."

Mosley says he has decided to attend Tennessee State University. He plans to major in electrical engineering.