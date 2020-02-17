Live Now
Hollywood therapist, former Drew Carey fiance, killed in Calif.

Police have arrested a suspect in the alleged murder

Credit: kali9 via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKBN) – A Hollywood therapist and former fiance of Cleveland-native Drew Carey died Saturday of injuries she sustained after falling from the balcony of her Hollywood Hills home during an alleged attack.

KTLA is reporting that Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Playa Del Rey, described by police as Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in connection with her death, officials said. Harwick had previously obtained a restraining order against Pursehouse, but it had expired.

Harwick, a former Playboy model before starting her practice specializing in psychotherapy and sex therapy, was reportedly engaged to television star Drew Carey before the couple split in 2018, according to KTLA.

