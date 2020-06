HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WKBN) – The Hilton Head Town Council voted Monday to adopt a mandatory mask requirement.

The measure passed unanimously.

A sign is expected to go up prior to July 4 warning everyone coming onto the island that masks are mandatory on the island.

Council members noted that just last week, Governor Henry McMaster allowed for individual municipalities to develop their own mask-wearing laws, while the state is encouraging face coverings but has not mandated them statewide.