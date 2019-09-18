First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Hiker drags himself through Australia woods with broken leg

Neil Parker was recovering in a Brisbane hospital on Wednesday after he was rescued by a search helicopter

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) – A hiker says he crawled for two days through rugged Australian woodland with a broken leg and arm after falling six meters (20 feet) down a waterfall and then dropping his cellphone in a creek.

Neil Parker was recovering in a Brisbane hospital on Wednesday after he was rescued by a search helicopter crew on Tuesday from Mount Nebo on the city’s outskirts.

The Brisbane resident told reporters in a tearful news conference from his hospital bed that he fell on Sunday during what he expected would be a three-hour hike.

Parker said he dragged himself along the creek to a more commonly used walking path, taking two days to cover a distance that he had walked in 40 minutes on Sunday.

