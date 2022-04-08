(WKBN) – Most people who have a backyard garden work on it because they want to and enjoy the fruits of their labor. In today’s economy, having a backyard garden could actually become more of a necessity for some than just a pastime. The question is can a garden save you money and the answer from experts is that it depends.

Factors include the types and amounts of vegetables you want to grow, yields and the cost of maintaining the garden. It’s possible to spend a small fortune, but the trick is to limit costs and maximize yield, according to the Iowa State University Extension Office.

One cost-saving plan is to get the most out of the growing season. According to Iowa State, cool-season vegetables (carrots, beets, lettuce, cauliflower, etc.) are planted in early spring and harvested by mid-summer. Warm-season vegetables (tomatoes, pepper, eggplant, squash, etc.) are planted after the danger of frost has passed and harvested by early fall. With proper planning, it’s possible to grow two or three crops in a given area during the growing season.

Other factors to consider:

Grow vegetables you like so there is no waste

Select vegetables that are expensive to buy in the grocery store

Selects those that are easily stored or preserved. Potatoes, onions, sweet potatoes, and winter squash can be stored for several months when stored at the appropriate temperature. Other vegetables, like beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets and sweet corn, can be preserved by canning or freezing

Plan the garden on paper first and list what you need to get started and ask for advice from a garden center

Start small

According to Money.com, a well-maintained garden yields about 1/2 pound of produce per square foot per growing season. A typical 600-foot garden could cost about $70 and produce 300 pounds of fresh produce worth about $600 annually.