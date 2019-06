Chip and Joanna Gaines raised the money through a social media campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN Newsource) – HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this week with a $1.5 million check in hand and a pretty cool gift for the kids to enjoy.

It’s a playhouse they designed. They visited the young patients and dropped off the surprise at the Memphis hospital Wednesday.

The Fixer Upper stars raised money for the cause through a social media campaign, #ChipInChallenge.