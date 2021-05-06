Hershey recalls Chocolate Shell Topping product

The Hershey Company announced Thursday a voluntary recall of a single lot of Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping

The product is in a 7.25-oz. bottle with UPC (346000).

They are recalling the product after learning that 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping, which is made with almonds.

Hershey is initiating the voluntary recall to protect public health.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3, 2021 and bear the product code 25JSAS1.

Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased before April 15 are not included in the recall.

No other Shell Topping flavors or products distributed by Hershey are involved in this situation.

Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.