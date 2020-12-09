Have you been ignoring that Flash Player support message?

Microsoft is ending support for the system along with Adobe and their partners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you spend any time on the internet, chances are you have come across a website that is warning you that support for Adobe Flash Player is coming to an end on December 31, 2020.

What the means is that Microsoft will end support for the system along with Adobe and their partners.

According to Microsoft, customers will no longer receive security updates or support for Adobe Flash Player.

Beginning in January 2021, Flash will be disabled by default and Flash versions older than the June 2020 release will be blocked.

Additionally, Microsoft is removing Flash from its Windows operating system.

Here is what you can expect: (Courtesy: Microsoft)

Flash is currently disabled by default in the new Microsoft Edge. However, users may re-enable it on a site-by-site basis through December of 2020.

In January 2021, Flash will be fully removed from the new Microsoft Edge. The schedule of changes is available here.

Flash will not be disabled by default from the legacy version of Microsoft Edge (built on EdgeHTML) or Internet Explorer 11 prior to its removal in December of 2020.

To learn more about the end of support for Adobe Flash Player in the legacy version of Microsoft Edge and IE 11, please go here.

Customers should move to newer technologies from Flash. However, Adobe is providing some support options for businesses that are dependent on the system. A blog post has been created to help.

