LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Hard Rock International (HRI) received regulatory approval late last week from the Nevada Gaming Commission for its acquisition of The Mirage Hotel & Casino from MGM Resorts International.

Hard Rock took over control of the property Monday.

The deal was valued at $1.075 billion.

The 3,044-room casino resort will continue to operate as The Mirage Hotel & Casino until the renovation and rebranding of the property to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas is complete.

No date has been set for the completion of the renovations, but according to a new release, it will change the Las Vegas skyline with the addition of a guitar-shaped hotel tower.