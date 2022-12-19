LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Hard Rock International (HRI) received regulatory approval late last week from the Nevada Gaming Commission for its acquisition of The Mirage Hotel & Casino from MGM Resorts International.
Hard Rock took over control of the property Monday.
The deal was valued at $1.075 billion.
The 3,044-room casino resort will continue to operate as The Mirage Hotel & Casino until the renovation and rebranding of the property to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas is complete.
No date has been set for the completion of the renovations, but according to a new release, it will change the Las Vegas skyline with the addition of a guitar-shaped hotel tower.