Hand sanitizers recalled due to potential presence of methanol

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health announced that two brands are recalling hand sanitizers.

Soluciones Cosméticas is voluntarily recalling all lots of Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance-Free sold in 16.9-ounce bottles.

The products are being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol).

The UPC Codes are 816822026667 or 7503007103178. The lot numbers range from 0100K01 to 0148K01.

Incredible Products Sa De CV is voluntarily recalling one lot of Gelbac T Antibacterial hand gel, packaged in one liter/33.8 oz plastic bottles and 125ml/4.2 ox plastic bottles.

The products are also being recalled due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol).

FDA sampling of the product at the port of entry contained undeclared methanol.

The sanitizers weren’t on the list of a previous FDA recall, which resulted in 94 hand sanitizers being recalled. Those were all produced in Mexico.

