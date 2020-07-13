Hand sanitizer recall: FDA expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers to avoid over methanol risk

There are now a total of 59 kinds of hand sanitizers on the updated list of toxic products

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Food and Drug Administration has added dozens more hand sanitizers to a list of products that should be avoided after they tested positive for methanol contamination.

There are now a total of 59 kinds of hand sanitizers on the updated list of toxic products, some of which have already been recalled while others are being recommended for recalls.

All of the hand sanitizers on the list were apparently produced in Mexico.

According to the FDA, it has seen a spike in the number of hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol, but have tested positive for methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The following hand sanitizer products are list as part of the recall:

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global’s KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

4E Global’s MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s BLUEMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global’s BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global’s BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

4E Global’s KLAR and DANVER INSTANT HAND SANTIZER

4E Global’s Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

4E Global’s BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

4E Global’s BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

4E Global’s Assured Aloe

AAA Cosmetica’s bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

AAA Cosmetica’s QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

DDI Multinacional’s Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

DDI Multinacional’s Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

DDI Multinacional’s Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Eskbiochem’s All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem’s Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma’s Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s Best

Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s

Limpo Quimicos’ Gelclor

Limpo Quimicos’ NeoNatural

Limpo Quimicos’ Plus Advanced

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.’s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara’s Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara’s Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Mystic International’s Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto’s DAESI hand sanitizer

The FDA had first warned consumers in June about nine hand sanitizer products to avoid due to the possible presence of methanol.

Two weeks later, more brands that tested positive for methanol were added.

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the FDA.

If you have any of the listed hand sanitizer products, the FDA says to dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down the drain.