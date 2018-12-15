Gun rights go up in smoke for medical marijuana users

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- Do you want to use marijuana to treat a medical condition, or do you want to own a firearm? That’s a decision many Ohioans will soon have to make.

When filling out the background check forms to buy a gun, there's a section that asks whether you are a user of marijuana.

It reads:

Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug or any other controlled substance? Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.

Answering yes will trigger an immediate rejection.

More than 1,000 Ohioans will not be allowed to buy a gun because they are on the medical marijuana registry. Federal law states you can not use marijuana and own a gun.

While states like Ohio regulate medical marijuana, the federal government still classifies marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug.

Eric Delbert is the co-owner of LEPD Firearms Range and Training Facility.

“It’s definitely has come up, but still at the federal level it is illegal, and by federal standards in buying a firearm, you’re an unlawful user of a drug you’re prohibited from owning or purchasing one,” said Delbert.

Delbert says even if they smell marijuana on someone trying to buy gun, they won't sell it.

“We have turned certainly numerous people away,” said Delbert.

Those who already purchased a gun prior to buying medical marijuana could also be affected, according to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

We are told right now there isn't anything you can do about this. It's federal law.