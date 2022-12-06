AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A seventh-grader who was reportedly carrying a gun in a fanny pack at school caused two Akron school buildings to be locked down Monday afternoon.

In response, Akron Public Schools Supt. Christine Fowler Mack said in a statement to parents and caregivers she’s ordered staff to make metal detectors and backpack checks routine in the district’s middle grades and high schools.

“…Each of us owes a debt of gratitude to the students and administrators whose quick actions ensured a student with a weapon in his possession posed no harm to students or staff today. Please remind your students to do as our students did today: “if you see something … say something,” she said.

Students who heard rumors that a student was carrying a gun reported it to teachers shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, according to the district.

Litchfield and Firestone community learning centers — the middle and high schools — were locked down from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The district’s security officers, staff and the school’s resource officer located the seventh-grade student within nine minutes, and found the gun in his fanny pack, according to a release.

Mack said in her statement to parents the student was in the custody of police and faces serious charges.

She went on to say: