Group holding press conference in Elizabeth City to advocate for those arrested in wake of law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A social justice group is holding a press conference Saturday in Elizabeth City to advocate for protesters arrested in the wake of the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. and to make several demands.

The press conference from the Stop Killing Us (SKU) Solutions Campaign will happen at 2 p.m. outside the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office.

The group says it will first “emphasize how those arrested were not the violators of a constitutional law, but were instead advocates for justice, protectors of our 1st Amendment rights, and defenders of other equal protections which are essential toward the community’s uncompromising pursuit of justice in the unlawful killing of Andrew Brown, Jr…”

Protests have been going on peacefully for days after Brown was fatally shot by deputies while they conducted a search warrant, though multiple people have been arrested after Elizabeth City’s curfew. The curfew originally started Monday at 8 p.m. and was later extended from midnight to 6 a.m.

The group will also make several other demands, such as the suspension of all seven deputies involved in the raid in which Brown was killed. 3 who fired their weapons are still on administrative leave but four who did not have been reinstated.

“All those officers present during the killing of Andrew Brown, Jr. must remain off the streets of law enforcement, thoroughly investigated by independent and federal investigators, and charged to the fullest extent of the law as either the direct perpetrators or as those who criminally aided and abetted,” the group says.

The group was also set to demand law enforcement officers staying at Elizabeth City State University housing leave, but ECSU said Friday that 13 officers that were being housed there were moving to off-campus housing on Saturday.

It comes a day the North Carolina ACLU and other civil rights groups sent a letter to Elizabeth City officials, saying a new requirement that permits need to be filed to hold protests violates the First Amendment. The group also demanded for Elizabeth City to lift its midnight curfew.

The bodycam footage in the case was delayed from public release this week for at least 30 days. The district attorney in the case, Andrew Womble, claims video shows Brown’s car making contact with deputies before they fired. The family believes that wasn’t the case and have called Brown’s death an execution.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, and the FBI has also opened its own probe.

Watch the press conference live at 2 p.m. above.