Grieving pizza delivery guy touched by Rhode Island toddler’s hug

The little boy's sweet gesture meant so much to Ryan Catterson, who lost someone close to him just days before

WARWICK, RI (CNN Newsource) – A doorbell camera caught a sweet moment on video as a Rhode Island pizza delivery man left a little boy’s home. The toddler didn’t know how much his small gesture meant to the man.

The young boy ran up to Ryan Catterson, who delivered the pizza, and gave him a big hug.

“I put [the video] up on my Instagram because we thought it was funny and cute,” said Lindsey Sheely, the boy’s mom.

What Sheely didn’t know at the time is what that moment would mean for the man behind the pizza box.

“After losing my daughter this past week, it touched me because it was like she was there,” Catterson said. “It just meant a ton to me.”

Catterson’s 16-year-old daughter, who lived with his ex-wife in California, struggled with her mental health and recently passed away unexpectedly.

The social media video made its way to Catterson, who reached out to Sheely to tell her how much it meant.

“It’s going to be tough, not going to be able to hug her again,” he said.

His ex-wife, Danielle McCord, said this 2-year-old boy taught everyone a valuable lesson without even realizing it.

“It’s so easy to miss people and their internal pain, but it even goes to our daughter — we didn’t know her pain…I can’t help but be grateful that someone saw his pain and could be there for him.”

For Catterson, it’s a hug that lasted just a few seconds but a moment he’ll never let go of.

“A lot of people are commenting that may have been her looking out for me,” he said. “Those words meant something. Maybe she’s there.”