Grenades, mortar with explosive powder discovered in Perry Twp. home

The bomb squad was called to remove the items

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 04:47 PM EDT

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WCMH) - A road in Perry Township was closed after the police and the Franklin County Bomb Squad on Monday discovered explosive powder in a morter and two possible grenades inside of a home in the area.

Perry Twp. police and a bomb-sniffing K-9 unit were called to inspect a possible bomb in a residence on Copperfield Drive after a company clearing out the house for an estate sale came across the items.

The bomb squad was called to remove the items, officials said.

Copperfield Drive was closed as a precaution.

