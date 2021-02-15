‘Grave’ situation as planned temporary power blackouts in Texas instead last for hours

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas power providers and the council that manages power flow in the state are facing national criticism after thousands of customers in the Austin area spent hours without power during this historic winter storm.

Area providers Austin Energy, Oncor and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, trended nationally on Twitter, with many critical of the preparations and response to the unprecedented weather conditions.

The planned blackouts did not go as planned. Instead of being rolling blackouts, the outages have lasted hours.

“My understanding is that the blackouts are because of that concept, that it was to be a rolling blackout,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown told KXAN. Brown did the live interview from his car to stay warm because the power had gone out in his home.

“That’s what they did in my neighborhood. And then the power situation was so grave at the state level that they weren’t able to follow through on that plan for some reason and they weren’t able to turn some of the power back on in the way they had anticipated.”

KXAN viewers say they have also tried unsuccessfully to reach the utility companies.

“I’m one of those without power. Has been out since 2 am. Inside my house it’s 53 degrees,” said viewer Kristina Sanchez, who lives in South Austin.

“We were without power for 26 hours yesterday, had it back for 2 hours, off for more than an hour and then back on for overnight,” added viewer Stephanie Koller, who lives in northwest Austin. “The power has now been off since 10am today with zero communication from Austin Energy regarding what the problem(s) is(are) and how long it might possibly take to restore power.”

KXAN has attempted to remain in contact with area energy providers but we’ve been unable to receive the latest information as crews respond to outages beyond just checking their outage map.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, Abbott tweeted the Public Utilities Commission tells him 500,000 residential customers are having power restored at this time. He expects more positive news this evening.

NEW: The Public Utilities Commission now tells me that about 500,000 residential customers are having power restored at this time.



They said to expect even more this evening. https://t.co/mfi9SumNNJ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 15, 2021

Criticism on social media

Austin Energy was unable to rotate the power grid as planned, so those without power will be without power for an unresolved time. This is poor city planning at its finest. #TexasFreeze @GovAbbott @austintexasgov — Emily Jewell Knaub (@emilyjknaub) February 15, 2021

Woke up to no power but I’m relieved the empty movie theater and exterior lighting across the street looks like the Vegas strip. 🤦🏻‍♂️🙄😤 #oncor #poweroutage #Dallas #ERCOT pic.twitter.com/ZCxaHmBzOm — A. Mark Kyprios (@AMarkKyp) February 15, 2021

TURN OUR POWER BACK ON! PEOPLE LIKE ME HAVE SMALL CHILDREN WHO ARE FREEZING AND OUR POWER HAS BEEN OUT SINCE 6AM THIS IS RIDICULOUS YOU ALL HAD NO REASON TO TURN EVERYONE’S POWER OFF — Vee Matthews (@VeeMattArtistry) February 15, 2021

Austin Energy initiated rolling outages that were only supposed to last 40 minutes but our power has been out for 8 hours now pic.twitter.com/NT6O313bst — Caroline Polachek’s COVID-19 (@2000sapologist) February 15, 2021

No power for 9 hours. And you guys dont take calls and website to report is down. I get 30 seconds of power every couple hours. Its below freezing in my apartment — Unanimous (@Unanimous84) February 15, 2021

I guess Austin Energy has just abandoned us to freeze to death while empty downtown office buildings are lit up like New Year's Eve. — Scott Von Doviak (@vondoviak) February 15, 2021

Rotating? How about 5hrs without power in 6° weather? When is the power coming back in north Texas? — Vica2020 (@Vica20202) February 15, 2021

Six plus hours without power when it’s 9 degrees out is a failure on the part of Austin Energy. — I’m Excited (@lak2468) February 15, 2021

You guys are stating rolling blackouts but my power has been off since 3 am CST… fingers and toes going numb… please tell me some kind of relief is coming — Lady LYFE (@theladylyfe) February 15, 2021