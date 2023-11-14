**Related Video Above: Keys to cooking a tasty turkey – Chef Brandon reveals his secrets.**

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WJW) — Nearly eight years ago, an Arizona grandmother named Wanda Dench sent a text message to what she believed was her grandson’s phone number, inviting him over for Thanksgiving dinner. However, the text ended up going to a 17-year-old teen she didn’t know.

As the story goes, Jamal Hinton was at school when he received the message, and he responded trying to clear up the confusion. To his surprise, he was invited to Dench’s house for a plate, and to her surprise, he came over.

In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 photo, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench take a selfie together after meeting at Wanda’s home for Thanksgiving dinner, in Mesa, Ariz. Dench, who accidentally texted Hinton, a stranger, an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner made good on her offer, greeting the teen visitor with a hug and an oven full of food after their story swept through social media. (Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic via AP)

(Photo Credit: Jamal Hinton)

Wanda Dench accidentally invited a stranger to her Thanksgiving dinner via text message — and remained true to her promise of hosting him. Jamal Hinton joined Dench and her family for dinner.

Wanda Dench accidentally invited a stranger to her Thanksgiving dinner via text message — and remained true to her promise of hosting him. Jamal Hinton joined Dench and her family for dinner.

Wanda Dench accidentally invited a stranger to her Thanksgiving dinner via text message — and remained true to her promise of hosting him. Jamal Hinton joined Dench and her family for dinner.

Now, through the loss of Dench’s husband to COVID in 2020, the unlikely friends confirmed they are meeting up for this Thanksgiving, as they have annually since 2016. However, this year, they’re inviting others to join in the tradition.

Hinton announced on social media that he and Dench are hosting “you and a friend” at an Airbnb house in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

“Some may recognize us from our viral text mishap that led to our first Thanksgiving together back in 2016. And eight years later, we’re practically family,” the Airbnb listing says. “To commemorate our lasting friendship, we’re excited to become Airbnb Hosts and welcome new guests into our holiday tradition, creating meaningful connections in the process.”

The listing opens Tuesday at noon CST and starts at a base price of $16 for a one-night stay. Find out more here.