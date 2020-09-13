Gov. Reeves declares State of Emergency in preparation for Tropical Storm Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Sunday in preparation and response to Tropical Storm Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

During the press conference, Gov. Reeves said low lying coastal evacuations are likely ahead of Tropical Storm Sally by Monday morning.

Coastal areas such as Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River counties are listed in high risk of significant rainfall. These regions will possibly face up to 15 inches – 20 inches of rain, creating high-rising water levels and the potential need of search and rescue teams.

A weather advisory as also been issued for southwest Mississippi as the eye of the storm is expected to come through Columbia.

If deemed necessary, the evacuations will be ordered at the county level.

