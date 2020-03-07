Gov. Ige confirms first case of coronavirus in Hawaii

The person infected is a Hawaii resident who was a passenger aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Hawaii in late February

HONOLULU (KHON) — In a news conference, Governor David Ige and Department of Health officials confirmed Hawaii’s first case of COVID-19.

The person infected is a Hawaii resident who was a passenger aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Hawaii in late February. As of now, there have been 21 cases of coronavirus from the cruise ship.

The resident returned home after the cruise, did not feel well after a few days and went to see their doctor. The person was then tested and found to be positive for coronavirus.

The Department of Health said, “We don’t believe the patient had close contact with anyone else, but we’re still investigating.”