Google unveils phone you don’t have to touch

Google's latest smartphone responds to more than just touch and audio commands

(CNN) – Google’s latest smartphone responds to more than just touch and audio commands.

The company unveiled its next-generation smartphone, the Pixel 4, at a launch event in New York on Tuesday.

The device, which comes in standard and XL sizes, features a Soli radar chip to enable more secure, faster facial recognition and gesture controls.

With the new phone, you can wave to an image of Pikachu and have it wave back. You can also wave past messages, songs, and other media on the phone. It also features a new auto-transcribing app that uses artificial intelligence to translate audio into text in near real-time.

The Pixel 4 also trades in its one rear camera for two, a move in line with most smartphones on the market but still one short of the iPhone 11 Pro’s three rear-camera offering.