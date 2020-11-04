Golden State Killer arrives in prison to start life sentence

Joseph James DeAngelo, sitting in a wheelchair, is brought out of the courtroom for a break in the schedule for the third day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo, 74, a former police officer in California eluded capture for four decades before being identified as the Golden State Killer. DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former police officer who eluded authorities for years as the Golden State Killer has arrived in state prison to begin serving multiple life sentences for rapes and murders that terrorized much of California in the 1970s and 1980s.

Joseph James DeAngelo arrived at North Kern State Prison in the Central Valley on Tuesday.

Officials at the reception center will decide his permanent prison destination based on his security, medical, psychiatric and program needs.

The 74-year-old pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges that spanned much of California between 1975 and 1986. The plea deal spared him the death penalty.

More headlines from WKBN.com: