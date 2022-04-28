(WKBN) – General Motors has promised to become carbon neutral by 2040.
A part of that promise means 100% zero tailpipe emissions in light-duty vehicles by 2035 and to reach more than 1 million EV units in North America and China by 2025.
A key partner in that vision is Ultium Battery. You’ve heard that name before. An Ultium plant sits in Lordstown, and just recently, a new stakeholder has joined Ultium at the site. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will operate its sixth and largest lithium-ion battery recycling Spoke facility in Lordstown.
Other moves toward their carbon neutral goal include Factory ZERO, GM’s first fully-dedicated EV assembly plant that was opened in Michigan. It used to be the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which was built in 1985. It has been entirely retooled.
GM is also leading the way in getting charging stations built for drivers. The company has invested $750 million to expand charging capabilities in homes, workplaces and public areas. President Biden announced earlier this year that $140 million in federal funding is available to Ohio to help create an electric vehicle charging network.
GM has also invested $25 billion in EV and autonomous vehicles through 2025.
According to GM’s 2021 Sustainability Report, the company’s all-electric future is connected to the following:
- The Future of Work: The company reinforced the prioritization of its current salaried and represented workforce. This includes reiterating its long history of supporting unions to promote safety, quality, training and jobs for American workers. GM also publicly reiterated its support for the UAW’s efforts to organize employees at the Ohio and Tennessee Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing plants.
- EV Access: The company will offer a wide selection of EVs across a range of price points, from the Chevrolet Bolt EV to the Cruise Origin shared autonomous vehicle. GM also recently announced programs leveraging its HYDROTEC fuel cells for rail and aircraft applications, which could help pave the way for communities to experience the benefits of zero-emissions mobility beyond the motor vehicle.
- Infrastructure Equity: GM is committed to ubiquitous charging solutions that can help meet customers where they are. The company also understands the need to help address charging deserts and other scenarios that can hinder EV ownership.
- Climate Equity: GM launched its $50 million Climate Equity Fund. Since its launch, the fund has supported 30 nonprofit organizations that are working to close the climate equity gap at the community level.