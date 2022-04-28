(WKBN) – General Motors has promised to become carbon neutral by 2040.

A part of that promise means 100% zero tailpipe emissions in light-duty vehicles by 2035 and to reach more than 1 million EV units in North America and China by 2025.

A key partner in that vision is Ultium Battery. You’ve heard that name before. An Ultium plant sits in Lordstown, and just recently, a new stakeholder has joined Ultium at the site. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will operate its sixth and largest lithium-ion battery recycling Spoke facility in Lordstown.

Other moves toward their carbon neutral goal include Factory ZERO, GM’s first fully-dedicated EV assembly plant that was opened in Michigan. It used to be the Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which was built in 1985. It has been entirely retooled.

GM is also leading the way in getting charging stations built for drivers. The company has invested $750 million to expand charging capabilities in homes, workplaces and public areas. President Biden announced earlier this year that $140 million in federal funding is available to Ohio to help create an electric vehicle charging network.

GM has also invested $25 billion in EV and autonomous vehicles through 2025.

According to GM’s 2021 Sustainability Report, the company’s all-electric future is connected to the following: