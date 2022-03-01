(WKBN) – A spokesman for General Motors has confirmed that the auto company has sold its stake in Lordstown Motors.

It was done on the open market during the fourth quarter of last year.

GM sold 7.5 million shares or less than five percent of the company. The story was first reported by the Detroit Free Press.

GM will continue to supply Lordstown with parts including airbags, steering columns and steering wheels.

GM spokesperson Jim Cain told the Free Press that GM invested in Lordstown Motors in August 2020 “to help facilitate the sale of the plant and help give the company an opportunity to restart production.”

Shares of Lordstown stock were up 12 cents on Tuesday, closing at $2.69 a share.