(WKBN) – General Motors is partnering with another company to help build a supply chain for its electric vehicle production.

GM announced Thursday that it is partnering with VAC of Germany to build a plant in the U.S. that will manufacture magnets for the electric motors used in the GMC HUMMER EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Silverado EV and more than a dozen other models using GM’s Ultium Platform.

According to GM, VAC is the largest producer of permanent magnets in the Western Hemisphere.

According to GM, magnets are at the heart of an EV motor. Within the motors, an electric coil generates a magnetic field to push against strong magnets, creating the torque that propels a vehicle’s wheels.

“We are building a resilient and sustainable EV manufacturing value chain in North America from raw materials to components to drive GM’s growth and support a mass market for EVs,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

The plant is expected to start production in 2024 and create hundreds of jobs. The location of the facility will be announced at a later date, according to company officials.