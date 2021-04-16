GM, LG Energy opening second battery plant in Tennessee

It's Ultium Cells' second facility, the first being in Lordstown

SPRING HILL, Tennessee (WKBN) – Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors, announced a more than $2.3 billion investment to build its second battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States.

The facility will be located in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The first is in Lordstown, where construction of the $2.3 billion facility is underway.

Ultium Cells will build the new plant on land leased from GM. The new battery cell plant will create 1,300 new jobs, according to the company.

Construction is expected to begin immediately, with the plant scheduled to open in late 2023.

Once operational, the facility will supply battery cells to GM’s Spring Hill assembly plant.

The announcement was made Friday during a press conference in Nashville with GM CEO Mary Barra, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and senior leaders from LG Energy Solutions.

“The addition of our second all-new Ultium battery cell plant in the U.S. with our joint venture partner LG Energy Solution is another major step in our transition to an all-electric future,” Barra said. “The support of the state of Tennessee was an important factor in making this investment in Spring Hill possible and this type of support will be critical moving forward as we continue to take steps to transition our manufacturing footprint to support EV production.”

The United Automobile Workers union released the following statement about the project on Friday: