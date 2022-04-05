DETROIT (WKBN) – General Motors and Honda announced Tuesday in a press release new plans to codevelop a series of electric vehicles using Ultium battery technology.

Starting in 2027, the companies are working together to enable the global production of millions of electric vehicles, including compact crossover vehicles. The compact crossover segment is the largest in the world, with more than 13 million vehicles.

These efforts are in hopes to drive down the cost of electrification and enable future electric vehicle battery technology collaboration opportunities. They are also working on new technology including lithium-metal, silicon and improve production methods of solid-state batteries.

Honda will be holding a demonstration in Japan for all-solid-state batteries, making further progress for mass production.

“GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China,” said Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO, in the press release.

She also said that it’s a “key step” for their commitment to carbon neutrality by 2040 and to eliminate tailpipe emissions from vehicles by 2035. The hope is to put people into electric vehicles as quickly and efficiently as possible.

In 2020, GM and Honda announced plans to codevelop two electric vehicles, including the Honda Prologue, to be launched in early 2024, soon followed by Acura’s first electric vehicle SUV.