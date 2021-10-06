GM, GE partner in rare earth minerals supply chain deal for electric motors

Shown is a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative contract deal on Wednesday that could end a monthlong strike that brought the company’s U.S. factories to a standstill. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP) – General Motors and General Electric are looking at developing a supply chain of rare earth materials that help make electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment.

The companies said Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding between the automaker and GE Renewable Energy will evaluate options to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth materials as well as magnets, copper and electrical steel.

According to ET Auto.com, the collaboration will create a supply chain in based in North America and Europe.

The minerals are critical in manufacturing electric motors.