GM employees charged with racing C8 Corvettes on street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKBN) – Two employees of General Motors are facing charges after a trooper in Kentucky says the engineers were racing corvettes on a city street.
According to Automobile magazine, a trooper stopped Alexander Thim and Mark Derkatz on January 8 in Bowling Green for exceeding the 45 mph speed limit.
The men were driving two new 2020 C8 Corvettes.
According to local media, Thim was stopped doing 120 mph, and Derkatz was going 100 mph.
According to LinkedIn profiles, both men are engineers.
General Motors told Automobile magazine that they are aware of the incident and are investigating.