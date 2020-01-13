GM employees charged with racing C8 Corvettes on street

This June 24, 2019, photo shows a pre-production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette automobile in Warren, Mich. The mid-engine C8, the flagship of GM’s Chevrolet brand, will have the weight balance and center of gravity of a race car, rivaling European counterparts and leaving behind sports sedans and ever-more-powerful muscle cars that were getting close to outperforming the current ‘Vette. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKBN) – Two employees of General Motors are facing charges after a trooper in Kentucky says the engineers were racing corvettes on a city street.

According to Automobile magazine, a trooper stopped Alexander Thim and Mark Derkatz on January 8 in Bowling Green for exceeding the 45 mph speed limit.

The men were driving two new 2020 C8 Corvettes.

According to local media, Thim was stopped doing 120 mph, and Derkatz was going 100 mph.

According to LinkedIn profiles, both men are engineers.

General Motors told Automobile magazine that they are aware of the incident and are investigating.