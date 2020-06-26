GM cuts 700 jobs due to weak sales during COVID-19 pandemic

The company is eliminating third shift workers at a plant in Tennessee

(CNN Newsource) – General Motors is eliminating roughly 700 jobs in Tennessee because of weak sales it blames on the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is eliminating third shift workers at a plant about 40 miles south of Nashville. Three thousand workers will remain at the plant after the layoffs.

For GM and other U.S. automakers, the demand for cars has gone down.

Many potential car buyers are victims of record job losses and millions of other workers — now working from home — no longer need a car to commute.

Due to the state of the economy, some may not be willing to make big ticket purchases.

Automakers were forced to close plants for two months because of health concerns related to the pandemic, leaving inventory low at some dealerships.

GM’s CEO recently said U.S. sales of pickups and SUVs have remained resilient throughout the COVID-19 crisis.