DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – General Motors CEO Mary Barra delivered the virtual keynote at CES 2022 and unveiled the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV at the consumer electronics show.

The “reimagined” full-size pickup truck was developed through GM’s “Ultium Effect” or Ultium Platform, which is basically GM’s switch to all-electric vehicles using newly engineered batteries and drive units.

“Technology driven by purpose will change the world,” said Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer. “GM is redefining how people and goods are moved. Our commitment to a vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion has positioned us to lead. As we implement our growth strategy, we have an opportunity and, frankly, an obligation to create a better future for generations to come. That’s the Ultium Effect.”

The Silverado will be available in two configurations — an RST First Edition and a fleet-oriented WT model. Both will offer a 400-mile range on a full charge, along with 10.2kW of offboard power.

Other news from GM at CES 2022 includes the launch of the Chevrolet Equinox EV SUV with an MSRP of $30,000 as well as a larger Chevrolet Blazer. Both will be available in 2023.