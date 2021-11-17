GM CEO Mary Barra rings NYSE opening bell; Biden to mark opening of ‘Factory ZERO’ plant in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – General Motors CEO Mary Barra rang the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday from the factory floor of the new Factory ZERO plant in Michigan.

The event was in celebration of the grand opening of Detroit-Hamtramck-Factory ZERO, the company’s all-electric assembly plant in Detroit.

A sign is unveiled at General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Friday, October 16, 2020 – introducing a new name: Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. The facility will be known as Factory ZERO, which reflects the significance of this assembly center advancing GMs zero-crashes, zero-emissions and zero-congestion future. GM is investing $2.2 billion to make Factory ZERO its first fully dedicated electric vehicle assembly facility. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)

Factory ZERO will build the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV, Chevrolet Silverado EV and the Cruise Origin, an all-electric, self-driving, shared vehicle. When fully operational, the plant will employ more than 2,200.

Factory ZERO marks a multi-billion investment by General Motors. Zero in the name reflects the company’s advancement of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero emissions future.

President Joe Biden will be in Detroit Wednesday for the grand opening.

“GM’s U.S. manufacturing expertise is key to achieving our all-electric future,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “This is a monumental day for the entire GM team. We retooled Factory ZERO with the best, most advanced technology in the world to build the highest quality electric vehicles for our customers.”

GM retooled Factory ZERO for electric vehicle production using just two-thirds the capital required to build a greenfield plant, making the facility a model for future GM facility renovations.

GM estimates that 80 percent of the assembly process for an EV is the same as that for conventional vehicles.

As an EV assembly plant, Factory ZERO plays a direct role in GM’s commitment to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035 and become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040.