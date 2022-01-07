Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s the beginning of January so you know what that means… Girl Scout Cookie season is here!

The 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season has officially begun. It runs Jan. 7 – March 20.

Girl Scouts nationwide are debuting Adventurefuls this cookie season, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

This season, Girl Scouts will be selling cookies traditionally through order cards and booth sales, as well as in creative, contact-free ways.

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies, including via the Digital Cookie online platform.

If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618*, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find cookie booths if they are available in your area. Cookie booth sales begin on February 25 in western Pennsylvania.

Beginning February 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.

Also new this year, new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cookie® platform. The badges progress from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to using market research, creating business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns, according to the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania.

The new flavor this year will be offered across the country, alongside Thin Mints, Samoas, Toast-Yay!, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Girl Scout S’mores.

Every cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year.

