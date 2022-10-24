(WKBN) – The U.S. Postal Service has released its 2023 first-class postage stamp series.

The series includes a Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Toni Morrison, railroad stations, waterfalls and the Smoky Mountains to name a few.

“The 2023 stamp program features a broad range of subjects and designs. These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker.

There are “love” stamps with a kitten and puppy, the standby U.S. flag, pinatas, sailboats and snowglobes.

You can see all the new stamps here.