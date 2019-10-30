Gift card scam targeting pregnant mothers

The company Mother's Lounge is sending gift cards to pregnant women in unmarked envelopes

(WKBN) – A Utah company is facing dozens of complaints with the Better Business Bureau.

The company Mother’s Lounge is sending gift cards to pregnant women in unmarked envelopes.

The card is signed by a woman named Jenny B., congratulating mothers on their pregnancies.

When finished shopping on the website, the company drastically increases shipping costs.

If you receive something suspicious in the mail, there are ways to make sure you aren’t getting scammed.

“When it comes to scams, we are our best defense,” said Melissa Ames, with the BBB. “Oftentimes, scam artists will try to get us when we are feeling vulnerable. So, again, anytime you receive an email, a phone call — in this instance with Mother’s Lounge — a card in the postal mail, do a little homework.”

The BBB also recommends that when you buy or use a gift card, read the fine print and examine the card and packaging for tampering.