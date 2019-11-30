Giant Eagle teams up with Amazon to refill prescriptions

By saying, “Alexa, refill my prescriptions,” patients will be able to request refills and more

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanks to a collaboration between Giant Eagle, Inc., Amazon and Omnicell, refilling prescriptions at any Giant Eagle Pharmacy location is now as simple as asking Alexa.

Giant Eagle Pharmacy patients can now use their Amazon Echo devices, such as: the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show and more, to personalize their Alexa with the Giant Eagle Pharmacy Skill. With this skill, patients will be able to use Alexa to request a refill and to set up medication dosage reminders.

By simply saying, “Alexa, refill my prescriptions,” patients will be able to verify prescription information and request refills.

Once the prescription has been fulfilled, the patient will receive a pick-up notification from Giant Eagle.

Patients will continue to earn Perks on all eligible prescriptions.

Pharmacy patients who are interested in learning more about the new Giant Eagle Pharmacy Alexa Skill can visit Giant Eagle’s website or speak to any Giant Eagle Pharmacist for additional information.