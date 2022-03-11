(WKBN) – Giant Eagle is hoping its Perks program will help people afford fuel as gas prices continue to rise.

The company is now extending all Perks through the end of 2022 to give customers more time to accrue them. Typically, those Perks expire after a certain amount of time if they aren’t used.

Giant Eagle also touted its AdvantagePAY program, which a company spokesperson said can allow customers to save up to 30 cents off every fill-up. It’s similar to a debit card but has to be linked to the customer’s checking account.

National gas prices, on average, have soared to over $4 a gallon, reaching their highest level since 2008.

Among factors affecting gas prices are Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sanctions placed on Russia.