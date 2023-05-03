HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — A Georgia homicide suspect was arrested on Wednesday, May 3, in Pennsylvania after being on the run since late March.

Gregory Louis Thornton, 30, of Edgewood, Maryland, was arrested in Fayetteville, Pa for his involvement in a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Augusta, Georgia on March 28. Thornton had an arrest warrant since March 29 and had fled Georgia and then Maryland before being caught in Pennsylvania.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), Thornton was arrested at approximately 9:30 a.m. by members of the USMS Middle District of Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force (MPAFTF) along the 3100 block of Anthony Highway.

Acting United States Marshal Pugh stated, “The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of cooperation between federal, state, and local police agencies – especially when searching for dangerous fugitives. It is my sincere hope that this arrest brings some sense of relief to the victim’s family and the community.”

Thornton was booked in the Franklin County Prison as he awaits extradition back to Georgia. He’s been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In addition to the USMS Middle District of Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, several other police departments including Franklin County Sheriff’s, Pennsylvania State Parole, Derry Township Police, Harrisburg City Police, Lower Paxton Police, Dauphin County Adult Probation and Carlisle Police Department assisted in the arrest of Thornton.