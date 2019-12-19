Georgia family finds owl hiding in Christmas tree

When Kate Newman's daughter came to her in tears saying one of the ornaments scared her, she decided to investigate

ATLANTA (CNN Newsource) – Christmas in one metro Atlanta house doesn’t just come with three wise men — it also includes one wise owl!

Kate Newman loves owls and she’s got several owl ornaments on her tree.

When her 10-year-old daughter came to her in tears saying one of the ornaments scared her, she decided to investigate.

Turns out, it was a real owl rockin’ around the Christmas tree!

The family tried leaving their doors and windows open all night but the raptor stayed put. So they called a wildlife expert who came and caught the bird.

Judging by how thin the eastern screech owl was, the expert thinks it was in the tree as long as the family had it in their house — more than a week.

Newman said she doesn’t think their visitor flew too far away. She swears she can still hear it hooting at night.