Georgia birthday cake celebrates marijuana instead of ‘Moana’

The Dairy Queen was asked to make a "Moana"-themed cake

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (CNN Newsource) – A Georgia Dairy Queen made a mistake on a birthday cake that was supposed to feature a popular Disney character.

Kensli Davis got a cake for her 25th birthday — with a giant marijuana leaf and a “My Little Pony” smoking a joint on it.

But Davis, a Disney fan, wanted the main character of her favorite movie, “Moana.”

You can do the math and figure out what went wrong when her mom asked the restaurant to make a “Moana”-themed cake.

Davis’ mom said workers were apologetic and offered to make another cake.

She said the first one was so good — and hilarious — she didn’t take them up on it.