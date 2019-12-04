George Zimmerman files $100M lawsuit against Trayvon Martin’s family

Breaking News
by: Erica Pieschke

FLORIDA (KRON) – George Zimmerman is suing Trayvon Martin’s family and prosecutors in Florida for $100-million in civil damages for defamation, abuse of civil process and conspiracy.

According to the Daily Mail, Zimmerman filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming that the evidence used in his homicide trial was fabricated.

Zimmerman, who was a neighborhood watch volunteer, was acquitted of the charges in the 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Martin.

Larry Klayman, a high profile conservative legal crusader, is representing Zimmerman.

The lawsuit accuses Martin’s family of “conspiring to switch and/or cover-up” the identity of a witness, using a fake witness, as well as “committing perjury in sworn testimony to cause arrest.”

Klayman states multiple defendants being sued knew about the “imposter witness,” Rachel Jeantel.

Jeantel was a key witness in the trial and testified that she was talking to Martin on the phone moments before the shooting.

Klayman says the lawsuit came about after a book exposed allegations that Jeantel was not on the phone with Martin prior to his death and lied multiple times to lead to Zimmerman’s arrest.

