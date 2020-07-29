George Floyd’s family gathers in Virginia to unveil hologram

National and World

The event in Richmond on historic Monument Avenue was the first public unveiling of the George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
An image of George Floyd is projected on a screen in front of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The family of George Floyd witnessed the unveiling of a hologram in Virginia Tuesday night, where flickering lights came together to create an image of Floyd’s head and shoulders transposed over the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue. The event in Richmond on historic Monument Avenue was the first public unveiling of the George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project. A press release says the project aims to “transform spaces that were formerly occupied by racist symbols of America’s dark Confederate past into a message of hope, solidarity and forward-thinking change.”

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award