George Floyd’s family gathers in Virginia to unveil hologram

HANNOVER, Germany (AP) — German police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal were searching a garden plot Wednesday on the outskirts of Hannover, northern Germany, for a third day in a row.

Police were using excavators, sniffer dogs, shovels and rakes to investigate the plot. On Wednesday, investigators put up two tents and continued to dig even further into the ground after they had cut down trees and bushes earlier this week, the German news agency dpa reported.