General Motors unveils new logo as part of marketing campaign launch

(WKBN) – General Motors unveiled a new logo Friday as part of launching an electric vehicle marketing campaign that company officials are calling “Everybody In.”

General Motors says the new campaign is a call to action, reflecting a movement that’s inclusive and accessible.

The last time General Motors changed its logo was in 2010.

“There are moments in history when everything changes. Inflection points. We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles,” said Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer in a release. “Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this.”

The “Everybody In” campaign focuses on three themes:

Exciting a new generation of buyers and accelerating EV adoption;

Demonstrating GM’s EV leadership, which includes the investment of $27 billion in EV and AV products through 2025 and the launches of 30 new EVs globally by the end of 2025; and

Highlighting the range, performance and flexibility of the Ultium platform.

In a release, General Motors says the new logo builds on a strong heritage while bringing a more modern and vibrant look to GM’s familiar blue square.

“This was a project our team took so personally, not just for ourselves but for the 164,000 employees this logo represents. At every step we wanted to be intentional and deliberate because this logo signifies creative and innovative thinking across the global General Motors family,” said Sharon Gauci, GM executive director of Global Industrial Design.

To read the full release about General Motors’ “Everybody In” campaign and the logo change, visit the General Motors website.