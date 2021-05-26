General Motors, Lockheed Martin team up with NASA to send people back to the moon

This illustration provided by General Motors and Lockheed Martin in May 2021 depicts astronauts and concepts of lunar rovers, developed by the companies, on the surface of the moon. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Lockheed and GM announced that they would combine their technological and manufacturing expertise to build the electric vehicles for NASA’s Artemis program, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology. (Lockheed Martin, GM via AP)

DENVER (WKBN) – General Motors and Lockheed Martin are teaming up with NASA’s Artemis program to send humans back to the moon.

It follows a call from NASA for industries to develop a new Lunar Terrain Vehicle that will extend the abilities of astronauts on a planet’s surface.

The two companies will develop a LTV to further the mission of the Artemis program, which focuses on a range of experiments that require rovers.

“This alliance brings together powerhouse innovation from both companies to make a transformative class of vehicles,” said Rick Ambrose, executive vice president for Lockheed Martin Space.

Lockheed Martin has over 50 years of experience partnering with NASA on spacecraft and has already worked on the Orion spaceship for the Artemis mission.

General Motors has worked with NASA on multiple missions, including the first human moon landing in 1969, and is now pivoting to battery-electric technology with Ultium Cells.

“General Motors made history by applying advanced technologies and engineering to support the Lunar Rover Vehicle that the Apollo 15 astronauts drove on the Moon. Working together with Lockheed Martin and their deep-space exploration expertise, we plan to support American astronauts on the Moon once again,” said Alan Wexler, senior vice president of Innovation and Growth at General Motors.