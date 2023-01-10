(WJW) — Gas stoves could be banned by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission as concerns about indoor air pollutants from the appliances continue to rise, reports say.

According to a report from Fox Business, about 35 percent of homes in the U.S. have gas stoves. According to reports, these stoves release toxins such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide that the World Health Organization and EPA say are unsafe because they can cause cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health conditions.

Consumer Reports also strongly advised that people buy electric ranges rather than gas after finding elevated levels of nitrogen gases when testing gas ranges.

Federal lawmakers, including Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., and House Representative Don Beyer, D-VA sent a letter to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in December, requesting the consideration of warning labels, range hoods and performance standards, Bloomberg reported.

Policymakers at the state and local levels are also pushing to get rid of gas appliances and exchange them for electric to reduce the use of fossil fuels, according to Fox.

For those who want to convert their gas ranges to electric, the Inflation Reduction Act signed offers rebates in August of up to $840 for purchasing new electric ranges, according to Fox. The inclusion was part of about $4.5 billion earmarked for helping low-to-moderate-income households electrify their homes.

Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg that the commission could issue a proposal on to ban gas stoves as early as this year, but that would be “on the quick side.”