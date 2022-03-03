CLEVELAND (WJW) – The price of gas has made another surge, and it’s expected to keep rising.

The national average is $3.72. In Ohio, prices are slightly lower at $3.62, up 8 cents from Wednesday.

Nationally, the price of gas has increased by 18 cents in a week. In Ohio, gas prices are up 30 cents from a week ago.

The price per barrel of oil briefly hit $116.57 Wednesday, a high that hasn’t been seen since 2008, according to AAA.

The increase comes as the oil supply from Russia has been disrupted amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices are expected to continue rising.

“Consumers should prepare in case gasoline prices rise even further,” said Jim Garrity, director of public affairs, AAA East Central. “At this point, all eyes are on crude oil, which accounts for 50 to 60 cents of each dollar you spend at the pump. But we’re right around the corner from demand increasing and the sale of summer blend gasoline, which are both trends that typically push prices higher in the spring.”

Huron County has the highest average price of gas in Northeast Ohio at $3.66.

Cuyahoga County is one of the lowest, averaging $3.60 a gallon.

Check out the county-by-county breakdown at AAA.