YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Going to gas up? Get ready to pay up.

Motor club AAA says the average cost of a gallon of regular is the highest since 2014. In Ohio, that’s $3.11.

Across the U.S. the average is $3.20.

The highest in the country is in Los Angeles at $5.29.

The average American now has to pay $13 more to fill their tanks than last year.

The spike in prices is reportedly because of an uptick in demand and the high cost of crude oil.