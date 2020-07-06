Gas prices fall for first time in weeks

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is $2.17, according to gasbuddy.com.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The national average price of gasoline has dropped for the first time in weeks.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is $2.17, according to gasbuddy.com.

“With July 4 behind us, we’re now half way through the summer driving season, and the pace of gas price increases has finally hit a wall. And finally, we’ve broken the nine week rise in average prices thanks to a drop in demand fueled by COVID-19 cases surging in some states,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Crude oil prices have seen little change over the last week and remain in limbo, along with gas prices, as the next chapter in the coronavirus situation remains uncertain.

While the national price of gasoline has fallen, individual states have seen fluctuating prices.

The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($1.82), Louisiana ($1.83) and Arkansas ($1.86), while the highest priced states were Hawaii ($3.13), California ($3.07) and Washington ($2.71).

The average price in Ohio is $2.14 and $2.43 in Pennsylvania.