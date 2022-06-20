(WKBN) – Drivers are seeing some relief at the pump this week, even if it’s small.

For the first time in nine weeks, the nation’s average gas price has declined, falling 4.2 cents from a week ago to $4.97 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average is up 37.3 cents from a month ago and $1.92 per gallon higher than a year ago, but any relief, no matter how small, is welcome.

The average price of gas in Ohio is $4.99. The average price in Pennsylvania is $5.02, according to Gasbuddy.

“I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis fat Gasbuddy.

Demand for gasoline is steady with no change from last week. That is expected to continue through the summer travel season.