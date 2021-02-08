Gas prices continue to rise as global demand increases

Gas prices continue to rise for the fifth consecutive week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gas prices continue to rise for the fifth consecutive week.

The national average has increased, rising 3. 7 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.45, according to Gasbuddy.

The average price in Ohio is $2.38.

“Many factors continue to push oil prices higher, but at the foundation of the rise is the fact that the coronavirus situation continues to improve, pushing global oil demand higher as production continues to lag, pushing U.S. gas prices higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Until OPEC intercedes and raises oil production in the months ahead, motorists should continue to expect rising gas prices.”

For the week ahead, it’s likely gasoline prices in most states will continue to inch higher, following the rally in oil that has been witnessed over the last week.